Satyendar Jain files defamation complaint against Kapil Mishra

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has filed two criminal defamation complaints in a city court against sacked minister Kapil Mishra and BJP-SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa for allegedly defaming him by levelling graft charges against him.

According to Jain, Mishra defamed him by alleging that he had given Rs 2 crore to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The statement was made by Mishra at a press conference on May 7.

Jain also accused Sirsa of defaming him by organising a press conference and alleging that the minister was indulging in circulating huge amounts of illegitimate money within the party.

He also accused a media house bringing out a prominent Hindi daily for publishing the alleged “libellous and slanderous statements” made by Sirsa.

The complaints, filed in the Tis Hazari court, have been listed for hearing on May 29 before Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon. If convicted, the offence of defamation entails a maximum punishment of two years.

According to Jain, these statements have caused irreparable damage to his reputation and that of his family members. He also said residents of his constituency have raised questions on his conduct.

Jain added that instead of approaching law enforcement agencies, Mishra had contacted the media with the allegations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now