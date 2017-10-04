Satya Pal Malik takes oath as Governor of Bihar

Satya Pal Malik is sworn in as Governor of Bihar (Source: ANI) Satya Pal Malik is sworn in as Governor of Bihar (Source: ANI)

Former MP and BJP national vice-president Satya Pal Malik took oath as the Governor of Bihar on Wednesday. The post had fallen vacant in June after Ram Nath Kovind was nominated as candidate for President by the NDA government and subsequently resigned. West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has been holding additional charge of Bihar since.

“I understand the responsibility given to me and will fulfil it wholeheartedly,” Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, following his appointment to the Patna Raj Bhavan.

Malik, 71, was a Lok Sabha MP from 1989-1990 and has also been elected to the Rajya Sabha for two terms. He was a MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly between 1974 and 1977. He has also previously served as the MoS for Parliamentary Affairs, and Tourism. Through his political career, Malik has also served in several Parliamentary Committees.

Malik completed his B.Sc and LLB from Meerut University. He holds a Diploma in Parliamentary Affairs from the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies run by Parliament of India.

Bihar Chief Minister Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar receiving the new state Governor Satyapal Malik at the Patna Airport on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had welcomed the appointment of Malik as Governor last week. He also expressed happiness at the appointment.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appointed five new Governors for the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya. The President’s Office had stated that the appointments will come into effect from the date on which the incumbents assume charge of their new posts.

