Satya Gopal appointed chief secretary of Arunchal Pradesh

Satya Gopal (File) Satya Gopal (File)

Delhi Principal Home Secretary Satya Gopal has been transferred to Arunchal Pradesh as the chief secretary. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal relieved Gopal, a 1988-batch IAS officer, from the post following an order of the Union Home Ministry.

The transfer of the senior bureaucrat comes around one-and-a-half months after he was appointed as the principal home secretary in the Delhi government. Gopal was the principal secretary in the Arunachal Pradesh government. “In pursuance of Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs’ order, the Lt Governor, Delhi, is pleased to relieve Satya Gopal, principal secretary (home), from this (Delhi) government to enable the officer to join the government of Arunchal Pradesh,” Delhi Services Department said in its order.

The Union Home Ministry in its order said Gopal had been appointed as the chief secretary of Arunchal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Delhi PWD’s Principal Secretary Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as a link officer for the post of the city’s principal home secretary till further order, an official said.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App