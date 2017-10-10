Saturday rain led to main runway wearing off, flight delays: MIAL

MIAL that operates CSIA cited Saturday night’s heavy rains as a reason for a portion of the main runway wearing off delaying flight services on Sunday. (Representational Image/Amit Chakravarty) MIAL that operates CSIA cited Saturday night’s heavy rains as a reason for a portion of the main runway wearing off delaying flight services on Sunday. (Representational Image/Amit Chakravarty)

THE Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) that operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) cited Saturday night’s heavy rains as a reason for a portion of the main runway wearing off delaying flight services on Sunday. The MIAL said there were no potholes on the surface and instead, said the disruption was a result of Foreign Object Damage (FOD).

On Sunday morning, the main runway was shut for around four hours between 5.45 am and 10 am after a pilot reported potholes and presence of debris on the runway. The affected portion was between taxiways N1 and N3 at an entry point from the main runway. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued and operations were carried out on the secondary runway (14/32).

“After a detailed site inspection on Monday, no potholes were observed on the runway. A thin layer of runway surface had worn off at a particular spot that was rectified on an immediate basis. It was caused due to heavy rains the previous night,” an MIAL official said. Officials from the MIAL said although the surface could have been recarpeted in some time, a NOTAM was issued to ensure safety of operations. While corrective action on the surface took 30 minutes, it took additional time for the cement to dry up and operations to resume. “The MIAL took a decision not to use the runway in the interest of safety, until the damaged surface was rectified,” the official added.

Officials from Air Traffic Control (ATC) said lack of proper maintenance of the runway or problems with aircraft landing and take off are some of the reasons for damage of runways. “Flight services were delayed by 25-30 minutes on Monday. We report of a problem when a pilot or operator informs us. Such technical issues on runways are prevalent during rains,” said Rajiv Saxena, General Manager, Air Traffic Control.

The MIAL had carried out re-carpeting work of the main runway in November and December last year to ensure better technical maintenance. “The surface where we had carried out the re-carpeting work was not damaged,” the MIAL official added. The airport handles 900 flight services a day.

