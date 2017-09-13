Satna students to answer roll call with ‘Jai Hind’Madhya Pradesh

The proposal to name a primary or secondary school after a ‘martyr’ from the village will be accorded priority, he added. The proposal to name a primary or secondary school after a ‘martyr’ from the village will be accorded priority, he added.

Students of government schools in Satna district will say ‘Jai Hind’ when they answer the roll call from October 1. Making this announcement on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Vijay Shah said the practice was being introduced on an experimental basis in Satna. It will be introduced in other districts later, he said.

The minister made the announcement at a divisional meeting of teachers, principals, Jan Shikshaks and block resource coordinators in Chitrakoot. He said that to inculcate patriotism among students, the state government has already given instructions on hoisting the Tricolour and singing the national anthem in schools every day. Private schools have also been advised to follow the instructions.

