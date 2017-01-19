Satluj-Yamuna Link Canal row: Don’t flout court’s order, act on 2004 decree, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (File Photo) Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Wednesday said that its 2004 order on constructing the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal cannot be flouted and that it is the “headache” of the parties, including states of Punjab and Haryana, to ensure its implementation.

“We will not allow the decree passed by this court to be flouted and it has to be implemented. How the decree is being implemented is the headache of the concerned parties,” said Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy.

The remark came as the bench issued notices to Punjab and Union government, seeking their replies to an application moved by Haryana for implementation of the 2004 decree, that obligates Punjab to complete construction of the canal in its territory pursuant to a pertinent agreement.

Punjab has been indisposed to carry on with the construction, compelling Haryana to seek a fresh court order.

Meanwhile, the centre submitted that the court’s order on Presidential Reference last year was made in “advisory jurisdiction” and it did not nullify the 2004 law passed by the Punjab government to terminate the agreement on construction of the SYL canal. “Unless that Act is set aside, nothing much can be done,” said Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who represented the Centre.