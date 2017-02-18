Satish Verma moves Gujarat HC against home eviction notice

IPS officer Satish Verma has moved Gujarat High Court against the state government’s eviction order asking him to vacate his government quarters in Ahmedabad. Verma is currently posted as Inspector General, CRPF in Tripura. Earlier, his similar application before a city court was rejected against which he has moved the High Court. The petition has been registered in the court a month ago but it is yet to be notified for hearing. Verma, best known for leading the Ishrat Jahan encounter investigation, was asked by collector office (Ahmedabad West) to pay Rs 8.73 lakh as rent for occupying the flat.

Verma opposed the move and filed a petition in the High Court which directed him to file the petition before an appropriate forum following which he had moved before a city court. He had also moved before Guwahati bench of Central Administrative Tribunal saying that since he is posted in North East region on central deputation he is entitled to have two houses, including two HRAs. The CAT has ordered the state government not to take any action against Verma in this regard.