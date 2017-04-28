Congress suspends partyman, son arrested in bribery case

A day after Congress leader Satish Upadhyay and his son Abhishek were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe from a farmer in Vadodara, the party on Thursday suspended the duo for six years. Vadodara district congress president Narendra Patel said: “ Vadodara Pradesh Congress directed me to suspend Satish Upadhyay and his son Abhishek after they have been arrested by the ACB on corruption charges. Satish Upadhyay was general secretary of Vadodara Jilla Congress, while his son Abhishek was managing media cell for the district Congress. Both have been suspended for six years from the party.”

Satish’s wife Neela is an elected member of the Vadodara district panchayat. According to the ACB, Satish allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complaint, Piyush Patel, a resident of Pachiyapura Village in Karjan taluka of Vadodara, to change the status of his agricultural land to non-agricultural land.

