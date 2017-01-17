Satisfied with talks with Rahul Gandhi: Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Oommen Chandy, outgoing chief minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy, outgoing chief minister of Kerala

The Congress High Command will intervene in party affairs in Kerala and “take necessary decision” to strengthen it, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said. Chandy, who discussed party affairs with AICC Vice-President Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi yesterday, said in a Facebook post that he was satisfied with the meeting.

“I am fully satisfied with my meeting with AICC vice-president. Congress High Command would intervene in party affairs in the state and would take necessary decision to strengthen it,” said Chandy, who reportedly had reservations over the recent selection of DCC presidents in the state.

“I also believe that party can function to the expectations of the people,” Chandy said.

Apparently due to reservations over certain issues in the party and raw deal given to his supporters while selecting DCC presidents, Chandy had kept away from the party’s state political affairs committee meeting held here on January 14.

Before leaving for Delhi, Chandy had said he had some clear views on the issue related to selection of DCC presidents and would convey it to the high command.