Student’s alleged suicide leads to violence at Chennai’s Sathyabama University

A first-year student at Chennai’s Sathyabama University allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday after she was reportedly humiliated by a professor for using unfair means during an examination, news agency ANI reported.

As the news of the suicide came to light, students resorted to vandalism inside the college campus. The News Minute (TNM) reported that the protests were initiated by the deceased’s batchmates and it soon turned into arson.

A student was quoted by TNM as saying: “They burnt stuff outside first-year men’s hostel. Then they burnt a tree. None of the buildings were damaged, I think. At 11.00 pm also there is a huge crowd outside the college gate.”

Over 300 students were reportedly involved in the act. Around 200 police personnel are present at the university campus to bring the situation back to normalcy.

Meanwhile, the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem

The student, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, allegedly killed herself in her hostel room after she was sent out of the examination hall.

