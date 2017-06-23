Latest News
Satellite launch will boost India’s aerial capabilities: President Pranab Mukherjee

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:June 23, 2017 10:22 pm
President Pranab Mukherjee
The polar satellite launch is a significant milestone which will boost India’s aerial capabilities, President Pranab Mukherjee said Friday.

He congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the Cartosat-2 series along with 30 co-passenger satellites of various countries by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

“The nation is proud of this magnificent achievement which is also a significant milestone in the progress of our space capabilities. It will boost India’s aerial capabilities as also its earth observation capabilities,” Mukherjee said in a message to ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar.

He said: “Kindly convey my greetings to the members of your team of scientists, engineers, technologists and all others associated with this mission. I wish the ISRO continued success in the coming years.”

