Sasikala’s neighbour in jail ‘Cyanide’ Mallika shifted: Report

AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (PTI Photo) AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (PTI Photo)

KD Kempamma, who was housed in a cell next to AIADMK leader VK Sasikala at the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru has reportedly been shifted to another jail, a report in the Times of India said.

Kempamma, a convicted criminal who killed her victims with cyanide and hence known as ‘cyanide’ Mallika, has been reportedly moved to Hindalga prison in Belagavi. Kempamma, who was arrested in 2008, was allegedly ‘cordial and friendly’ with the high-profile AIADMK leader which irked jail authorities. The Times of India report said Kempamma was shifted secretly to the Hindalga jail where there are already several convicts on death row. When late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was convicted in 2014 and housed in the Bengaluru jail, Kempamma, a fan of the leader, had reportedly requested to have a meeting with her.

Sasikala, who was tipped to be the chief minister of Tamil Nadu after being elected as the legislature party’s leader, was convicted in the Disproportionate Assets case by the Supreme Court and sentenced to four years in jail. She has to also pay a fine of Rs 10 crore failing which 13 months of jail term will be added to her existing sentence.

Sasikala will be in jail for three years and about 11 months, out of the four years sentence awarded by the trial court. She had earlier spent 21 days in Parappana Agrahara jail after conviction by the trial court in September 2014.

“The convicts — Sasikala, Illavarasi and Sudhakaran — are getting (the same) treatment in the jail as others are getting and they have not been given any special treatment,” said Prisons Superintendent Krishna Kumar. For security reasons, Sasikala and Illavarasi have been lodged in the women’s block and they are living in a small cell, Kumar said.

