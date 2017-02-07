Sasikala’s induction as TN CM remains uncertain

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala leaves after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party’s Headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. (Source: PTI) AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala leaves after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party’s Headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Uncertainty persisted on Tuesday over All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary VK Sasikala’s induction as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is still in Mumbai. According to sources, Governor Rao won’t be going to Chennai. However, Rao on Monday accepted the resignation of chief minister O Panneerselvam.

This uncertainty is likely to have risen after the Supreme Court yesterday said that the verdict in the disproportionate assets case will be delivered within a week. Sasikala is the second accused, and next to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the case.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed yesterday by a Chennai resident in the apex court seeking a stay over Sasikala’s swearing-in, claiming that she had been convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for amassing wealth disproportionate to her income. The petitioner said he filed the plea in the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu and to maintain the peace in the state.

After Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016, Sasikala, who was her shadow for nearly three decades, was elected General Secretary of AIADMK on December 29 and elected leader of its legislature party last Sunday.