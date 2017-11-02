Sasikala’s husband Natarajan discharged from hospital

Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan has been discharged from a hospital here where he had undergone a liver and kidney transplant a month ago. “Natarajan who underwent combined liver and kidney transplantation, has now completely recovered from the operation with good liver and kidney graft function,” a release from Gleneagles Global Health City (hospital) said today.

The 74-year old was discharged yesterday “in a stable condition and he will be on regular follow up in outpatient clinic,” it said.

Sasikala, serving her four year imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case in the central prison in Bengaluru, had visited Natarajan for five days after obtaining emergency parole from October 7.

She was asked to adhere to several conditions, including a gag order on interacting with the media or meeting any political personality during her stay here.

Natarajan had underwent liver and kidney transplantation on October 4.

He had worsening liver and kidney failure and lung congestion at the time of admission, which was a few days ahead of the twin organ transplant.

Tracheostomy was performed on October six and he was on ventilator support for some time, the hospital had said.

