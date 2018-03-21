Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan dies

M Natarajan M Natarajan

Sidelined AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan died at a city hospital early Tuesday. He was 74.

Natarajan was admitted to Gleneagles Global Hospital for two weeks with “severe” chest infection and his condition was “critical” in the last few days. He had undergone a liver and kidney transplant last October.

Natarajan, who began his political career as a sympathiser of the Dravidian movement, is also known as a kingmaker of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in her emergence as AIADMK leader after the death of her mentor and party founder M G Ramachandran.

In 1975, Natarajan, known as a DMK worker, married Sasikala. DMK leader M Karunanidhi is said to have attended their wedding. It was the camaraderie of Natarajan — who joined government service as an assistant public relations officer, a post usually occupied by political appointees — with the then Cuddalore district collector V S Chandralekha that later helped Sasikala get access to the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa. Jayalalithaa was a friend of Chandralekha. Sasikala soon occupied a key position in Jayalalithaa’s political rallies, shooting videos of the events.

As Sasikala became a close aide of Jayalalithaa in the late 1980s, she shifted to the Vedanilayam residence of Jayalalithaa along with Natarajan, a period when Jayalalithaa faced challenges in the party from Janaki Ramachandran, wife of MGR. During the period, Natarajan acted as a kingmaker who mobilised support for Jayalalithaa. In 1990, when Natarajan fell out of favour with Jayalalithaa and was asked to leave her residence, Sasikala chose to stay back.

Intelligence officials and political leaders credit Natarajan for AIADMK’s second consecutive victory by forming a third front in 2016 as his idea helped weaken anti-government votes that would have led to the DMK’s victory. However, his re-entry into Jayalalithaa’s house happened only on the eve of her death.

Sasikala, who is serving a sentence in the disproportionate assets case, was granted emergency parole to attend her husband’s funeral on Wednesday at Thanjavur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App