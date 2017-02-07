Both Jayalalithaa’s death and Sasikala’s elevation mysterious: Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin says J Jayalalithaa’s treatment is shrouded in mystery. DMK Working President MK Stalin says J Jayalalithaa’s treatment is shrouded in mystery.

A day after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s doctors were called to answer questions about her treatment in a press conference, DMK’s M K Stalin continued to raise suspicion about her death on December 5. Stalin also wondered how could V K Sasikala be appointed as CM when she was not elevated ever by Jayalalithaa herself.

“I have been repeatedly saying Jayalalithaa’s treatment was shrouded in mystery. The truth will soon come out in public,” Stalin told The Times of India. Earlier in the day, he had also said that “Tamil Nadu is being tossed up in turbulent waters and it is left to the DMK to salvage it”.

Following O Panneerselvam’s resignation as chief minister Sunday, the Opposition leader said it was Jayalalithaa’s wish make him in charge. “When Jayalalithaa was jailed in the disproportionate assets case, she nominated only O Panneerselvam as chief minister. Even when she was hospitalised in the Apollo, she handed over her portfolios only to him,” Stalin said. He added the current legislative leader, Sasikala, was not given any post in the party or in the government during Jayalalithaa’s tenure. “But today, going against the wishes of Jayalalithaa, and the people of Tamil Nadu, this development has taken place. We will fight this democratically,” he said.