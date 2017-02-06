AIADMK and people of Tamil Nadu are moving in opposite directions: Chidambaram reacts on Sasikala

P Chidambaram P Chidambaram

The unanimous election of AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala as leader of the AIADMK legislature party on Sunday, which effectively paves the way for her to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, has attracted criticism from several political leaders.

Reacting on Twitter, former union minister P. Chidambaram said, “It is the right of AIADMK MLAs to elect their leader. It is the right of the people to ask if the leader deserves to be CM.” He further added, “AIADMK and people of Tamil Nadu are now moving in opposite directions.”

Speaking to news agency ANI on Monday, another Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Sasikala Natarajan isn’t a primary member of her party. Such people running a government isn’t a good message for democracy.”

It is the right of AIADMK MLAs to elect their leader. It is the right of the people to ask if the leader deserves to be CM — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 6, 2017

At a meeting of AIADMK MLAs Sunday, Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam proposed Sasikala’s name as leader of the legislature party. He later said he was resigning and that Sasikala would lead the party and the government. In a letter to the Governor, he cited “personal reasons” to resign from the post. A PTI report said Sasikala told MLAs that these developments were “shattering the expectation of our political opponents that there will be a split in the party after the demise of our Amma”.

Expelled AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Puspha too opposed VK Sasikala becoming the CM, alleging she had a “criminal background”. In letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, she said, “It is condemnable to nominate or invite Sasikala Natarajan to be a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu due to her criminal background. All criminal cases are pending and (she is) convicted.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd