Sasikala vs Panneerselvam live updates: Amid fight with AIADMK chief, OPS to visit Secretariat today

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala briefing the press along with party’s MLAs supporting her at the resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road, outskirts of Chennai on Sunday. (PTI Photo) AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala briefing the press along with party’s MLAs supporting her at the resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road, outskirts of Chennai on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

As the political tussle between Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam and AIADMK chief V K Sasikala continues, the latter is set to hold a press conference shortly. This will be Sasikala’s second media address since six more MPs, including one from Rajya Sabha, joined the Panneerselvam camp on Sunday night. As the desertions unfolded, Sasikala met AIADMK MLAs housed at a private resort in Kuvathur on Sunday evening. During the closed-door interaction, she is learnt to have promised them that she will form the government in 72 hours and asked them to “stay strong”. Following the meeting, she talked to reporters where, calling Jayalalithaa a lioness, she said she was a lioness’ cub who had upset many rivals and that had led to the present crisis.

Panneerselvam too addressed reporters and requested MLAs to seek the view of people in their constituencies. Out of 50 AIADMK MPs, two Rajya Sabha MPs and nine Lok Sabha MPs have joined the OPS camp so far. The camp claims support of seven MLAs, including the caretaker CM and Education Minister M Pandiarajan.

Here are live updates:

12.15 pm: DMK working president MK Stalin reaches Tamil Nadu secretariat.

12.10 pm: OPS offers prayers and meets supporters at his residence before leaving for Tamil Nadu secretariat.

(Source: Twitter/@ANI_news) (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news)

12.00 pm: OPS is expected to make his first visit to the Secretariat after revolt today.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd