Sasikala vs Panneerselvam: Emergency AIADMK party meet underway

An emergency meeting of the AIADMK MLAs is underway in Chennai under the leadership of party General Secretary VK Sasikala amidst political turmoil triggered by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, whose revolt consequently led to him being sacked as treasurer. The meeting at the party headquarters is likely to chalk out the future course of action as a section of leaders, including some MLAs, have already extended support to Panneerselvam.

Senior ministers and party functionaries are participating in the meeting. Pannerselvam has said that Sasikala has no powers to sack him as treasurer. He said the general secretary was elected on a temporary basis in view of the extraordinary situation faced by the party (J Jayalalithaa’s demise). “This is the party’s norm. As per the party’s

constitution, framed by founder MG Ramachandran at the time of floating the AIADMK, legal sanction for the post will come only when all primary members elect the general secretary. Such a general secretary alone has the powers to appoint or remove party functionaries,” he said.