‘VIP treatment’ to Sasikala in jail: DIG stands by report, her boss denies

Refuting a report by his junior officer that AAIDMK leader VK Sasikala is being accorded VIP treatment at Parappana Agrahara central prison in return for a Rs 2 crore bribe, the Director General (Prisons) HN Satyanarayana Rao on Thursday said he was open to a probe. He also said he was following court orders.

A report by DIG (Prisons) D Roopa that has kicked up a storm states that Sasikala has been provided special facilities, including an exclusive kitchen for her meals, in violation of norms in the prison where she is serving time following conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

ANI quoted Rao as saying: “There is no truth to any allegations in the letter. I totally deny bribe allegations for special treatment to Sasikala in jail. If Roopa, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Prisons), has observed something in prison, she should discuss. If she thinks there are allegations against me, I’m open to a probe.”

Rao also went on to say: “The court had ordered to give assistance to Sasikala, and we are only following court orders.”

Meanwhile, Roopa, who has reportedly joined duty as a DIG a few weeks ago after a leave of year and a half, said she firmly stood by her report. “I was on a government sanctioned leave, and when I came back on duty, I found this… Let there be an inquiry on what is happening there,” ANI quoted her as saying.

The DIG added: When I see something and don’t report, its a lapse on my part. I just reported about the matter.”

Roopa, in her report, has also written about the special treatment being given to Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in the counterfeit stamp paper scam, inside the prison.

The AIADMK chief has been sentenced four years jail-term for corruption in a disproportionate asset case by the Supreme Court.

