Resignation of CM,IAS officers do not reflect good governance

The resignation of Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and of IAS officers does not reflect good governance by ruling AIADMK, which alone was responsible for the prevailing ‘confusion’, TMC president G K Vasan said at Kumbakonam on Tuesday. “The resignation of Chief Minister Pannnerselvam and also of IAS officers do not reflect good governance by ruling AIADMK. None but ruling AIADMK is responsible for the present confusion,” he told reporters at Thangavilas area at Kumbakonam.

He said no convincing explanation had been offered on the need for a change of guard for the post and added that the public at large too had not accepted it. “The political situation here is to be conveyed to the President and I think it is the duty of political leaders to do so,” he said.

On explanations given by doctors, ruling out poisoning as the cause of her death and that there was “no conspiracy” or mystery in either the treatment or what led to her demise, he alleged it was just an ‘expansion’ of old medical statements and there was nothing new in it.

He condemned the arrest of the 10 fishermen by Sri Lankan naval personnel off Neduntheevu and damage to their equipment and nets and demanded that the centre immediately take suitable action to safeguard the fishermen.

Asked to comment on the disproportionate assets case, he said the law will take its own course.

“The Governor will do his duty. We have to wait and see the actions of Deepa” (Jayalalithaa’s neice), he said.