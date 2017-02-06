Sasikala ‘unacceptable to most people’ of Tamil Nadu: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo)

Amid reports that V K Sasikala will be sworn in as next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said she would be “unacceptable to most people” of the state. “I think AIADMK should behave… as a responsible political party and follow process which is democratic and acceptable to people of Tamil Nadu. What they have done, what report I get, is unacceptable to most people of Tamil Nadu,” Chidambaram said in an interview to India Today news channel.

Sasikala is expected to be sworn in as Chief Minister of the state on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking to restrain the swearing-in of Sasikala on Tuesday. “Well, I am very saddened. It is right of AIADMK MLAs to choose their leader. But it is right of citizens of Tamil Nadu to question whether the leader chosen by AIADMK deserves to be the chief minister. This is post occupied by Rajaji, Kamaraj, Anna.

“And I cannot imagine, how a party wedded to social justice, wedded to social reform can elect a leader whom they have elected and present leader as a harbinger of change,” the former Union finance minister, who hails from Tamil Nadu, said. He further said there is “complete disconnect” between AIADMK party MLAs and people of Tamil Nadu and the “disconnect” will become more visible as days go by.

“There is deep resentment about the process adopted and about the choice of person. Only a month (ago), they had unanimously reposed confidence in O Panneerselvam. What has he done to lose that confidence? Did he violate the Constitution? Did he do something illegal? So, what is this process they are adopting? This is not like changing your shirt every day. You are making and unmaking chief minister,” he said.

On whether it would be correct on part of the governor to swear in Sasikala as Chief Minister when cases are pending against her, Chidambaram said the governor has a discretion. “If he does not decline, then it won’t be unconstitutional, but it would be poor exercise of the governor’s discretion. That’s my view… I think the governor has a discretion to tell her that under the present circumstances, it would be difficult for me to swear you in,” he added. On Sunday, Sasikala was elected AIADMK Legislature Party Leader by its MLAs, paving the way for her elevation to the top post.