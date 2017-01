Sasikala to meet AIADMK MLAs, MPs in Chennai from January 4 to 9

Sasikala Natarajan Sasikala Natarajan

Amid growing chorus within the party urging her to become the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief Sasikala Natarajan announced consultative meetings with party functionaries, MLAs and MPs from January 4 to 9 in Chennai, the first such exercise to be undertaken by her after being named the party general secretary. The series of meetings with the functionaries comes against the background of several party units having already adopted resolutions asking Sasikala to assume the leadership in both the party and governance, as general secretary and chief minister respectively.

The exercise assumes significance in view of growing chorus urging her to become the Chief Minister immediately. Sasikala will deliberate with constituency wise general council members, district office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, and functionaries at the levels of town, town panchayat and panchayat union.

She will also chair meetings with district secretaries of party wings and allied bodies. In a party release, Sasikala said she will hold consultative meetings on “party activities,” at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

On January 4, functionaries from Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai will take part in the meetings.

Notably, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had already announced that its general council meeting will be held on January 4 wherein party treasurer M.K. Stalin is set to be given a larger role and is likely to be named its working president.

While no meeting has been scheduled by AIADMK on January 5, functionaries from districts including Theni and Dindigul will meet Sasikala on January 6. Similar meetings have been scheduled for January 7, 8 and 9. Sasikala was appointed general secretary on December 29 by the AIADMK general council meeting in Chennai.