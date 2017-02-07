Top stories at 9 pm, Feb 7: Suspense over Sasikala swearing-in, US moves UN for banning Masood Azhar, Karnataka HC orders winding up of Mallya’s firm

From Suspense over Sasikala swearing-in to US moving UN for banning JeM chief Masood Azhar, here are the top five stories at 9 pm onTuesday. From Suspense over Sasikala swearing-in to US moving UN for banning JeM chief Masood Azhar, here are the top five stories at 9 pm onTuesday.

Suspense mounts over swearing-in of Sasikala, row over Jayalalithaa’s death escalates

Suspense mounted on Tuesday over the swearing-in of V K Sasikala as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with the Governor deferring his plans to go to Chennai, as charges and counter-charges flew thick and fast between AIADMK and rebel leaders over the death of J Jayalalithaa. In the wake of uncertainty over Governor Vidyasagar Rao’s plans, the AIADMK asserted it was the constitutional obligation of the Governor to swear in Sasikala as Chief Minister and that there is no ground for stopping it. READ MORE

US moves UN for banning JeM chief Masood Azhar, China opposes move

Amid opposition from China, the United States of America on Tuesday moved the United Nations for banning Pathankot terrorist attack mastermind and Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar. Meanwhile, China has blocked US’ move to ban Azhar. The American proposal came barely weeks after India’s efforts to get Azhar banned by the UN were blocked by China in December last. In a statement to the media today, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Informed of this development and matter has been taken up with Chinese Government.” READ MORE

HSBC, ICIJ list: Income Tax department detects Rs 16,200 cr black money

Over Rs 16,200 crore in black money has been detected by the government after investigations on global leaks about Indians stashing funds abroad, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. “As a result of systematic investigations, undisclosed income of about Rs 8,200 crore (including protective assessment of income of Rs 1,497 crore) has been brought to tax in last about 2 years on account of deposits made in unreported foreign bank accounts in HSBC. “Further, about Rs 8,000 crore of credits in the undisclosed foreign accounts of Indians, whose names were disclosed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), have been detected,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. READ MORE

Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha: No positive impact of demonetisation on economy

Attacking the government over demonetisation, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Tuesday said there has been no positive impact on the economy due to note ban. Speaking in Lok Sabha after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fiery speech earlier in the day in the House, Tharoor said, “Even the RBI has said that demonetisation did not bring the change as promised by the government”. READ MORE

Big blow to Vijay Mallya, Karnataka HC orders winding up of UBHL

In a big blow to liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered the winding up of United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd (UBHL), the parent company of UB Group, for recovering dues payable by the UBHL-promoted defunct Kingfisher Airlines Limited. “This court has come to a conclusion that the respondent company UBHL deserves to be wound up for failure to discharge their duties to pay up their creditors,” Justice Vineet Kothari said in his order allowing petitions by banks and aircaft lessors. READ MORE

