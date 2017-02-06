Top stories at 9pm, February 6: PIL to stall Sasikala swearing-in, SC orders attachment of Sahara properties, Jayalalithaa death rumours quelled

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala leaves after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM. (Source: PTI Photo) AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala leaves after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM. (Source: PTI Photo)

PIL in SC seeking to stall swearing-in of Sasikala as TN CM

As AIADMK leaders were preparing for the swearing-in ceremony of V K Sasikala as Tamil Nadu CM, a PIL was moved in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking to restrain the move on the ground that the apex court was likely to pronounce within a week the judgement in a corruption case in which she and late CM J Jayalalithaa were accused. Sasikala was elected leader of AIADMK’s legislature party on Sunday. Click here to read more.

Sahara case: SC orders attachment of Aamby Valley properties

The Supreme Court on Monday directed attachment of Sahara Group’s prime property worth Rs 39,000 crore at Aamby Valley in Pune for realisation of money to be paid to its investors. The top court also asked Sahara Group to provide a list of its encumbered properties which could be put on public auction to recover the remaining over Rs 14,000 crore of the principal amount of around Rs 24,000 crore that has to be deposited in the SEBI-Sahara account for refunding money to the investors. Click here to read more.

Doctors clear air on Jayalalithaa’s death; ‘she died due to multiple organ failure’

Specialists who were treating late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai said she had died due to multiple organ failure. Dr Richard Beale, who last examined her, said on Monday she had high diabetes that led to respiratory failure and dysfunction of her organs. “At the beginning, when she was unwell, she was not able to interact. Later on the situation improved and she was aware and able to interact more,” Dr Beale said, adding that it is not normal practice to photograph a patient and publish private details, it is an intrusion into her privacy. Click here to read more.

Cyrus Mistry voted out by Tata Sons shareholders as director

Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was removed as director of the company on Monday with shareholders voting in favour of his removal with “requisite majority”. “The shareholders of Tata Sons Ltd, at the extraordinary general meeting held today, passed, with the requisite majority, a resolution to remove Cyrus P Mistry as a Director of Tata Sons Ltd,” the Tata Group’s holding firm said in a statement. Click here to read more.

Jolly LLB 2 in legal trouble, Jaipur court summons Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was summoned by a Jaipur court on Monday for his role in the upcoming movie Jolly LLB 2 asking the actor to appear before court on March 10. The petitioner stated that certain scenes in the movie depict the profession of lawyer in a bad taste. The film which is a sequel to 2013 film Jolly LLB is a comedy-drama directed by Subhash Kapoor also features Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in lead roles. Click here to read more.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd