Plea in Supreme Court to stay Sasikala’s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu chief minister

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM. (Source: PTI Photo) AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM. (Source: PTI Photo)

A plea was on Monday filed in Supreme Court against Sasikala Natarajan, stating that she shouldn’t be the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Over a month after she took charge as AIADMK General Secretary following Jayalalithaa’s demise, Sasikala was on Sunday elected legislature party leader, paving the way for her to become the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

The PIL was filed by Chennai resident Senthil Kumar, General Secretary of NGO Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, hours after the apex court indicated it could deliver its judgement on the appeals challenging the acquittal of Jayalalithaa and Sasikala in a 19-year-old disproportionate assets case.

The petition is likely to be heard tomorrow morning. Kumar, who mentioned in the plea that he will argue the matter in person, sought a stay on Sasikala’s swearing-in tomorrow, contending that if she was convicted and forced to resign, there was a possibility of riots erupting all over Tamil Nadu.

He said law and order may worsen in such an eventuality as the state was already facing a “desperate situation” due to cyclone, demonetization and death of Jayalalithaa.

The petitioner claimed in case the appeal against her acquittal results in conviction, the AIADMK workers may once again protest and disturb the normal life of Tamil Nadu. The petitioner said he filed the plea in the interest of people of Tamil Nadu and to maintain the peace in the state.

With her elevation, which comes over a month after she took charge as AIADMK general secretary on December 31, Sasikala carries on the legacy of Jayalalithaa, who also held the two posts allowing her to wield complete control on the government and the party.

Ever since Jayalalithaa’s death, there has been a clamour that Sasikala should follow the earlier practice of both the party general secretary and the chief minister’s post being vested with the same person.

(With inputs from PTI)

