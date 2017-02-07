Sasikala swearing-in depends on travel plans of Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. (File) Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. (File)

A day after AIADMK Chief V K Sasikala was elected as the Legislature Party Leader, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Monday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Meantime in Chennai, state administration stayed busy making final preparations for Sasikala’s swearing-in ceremony at the centenary hall of the University of Madras, the most favourite venue of late CM J Jayalalithaa.

Before noon Monday, party had directed all AIADMK MPs, except Sasikala Pushpa, a leader expelled from the party by late Jayalalithaa, to reach Chennai by tonight ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, which is expected to be held either on Tuesday or Thursday.

“We are yet to get the final travel plan of Governor Rao’s arrival from Delhi,” said a senior official.

While the administration awaited for official confirmation on Governor’s arrival, AIADMK leadership too was clueless. “Even if he is going to delay his trip to Chennai, we have no option other than waiting for him,” said a leader.

However, SC’s remark on Monday that the final verdict in the disproportionate asset case may be expected this week sent shock waves in the AIADMK camp. While a section in the party maintained that Sasikala could have waited till the court order to take the CM post, another section argued that in case the verdict goes against her then her brief stint as the CM would help her retain power in party and return.