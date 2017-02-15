Sasikala surrenders at Bengaluru jail, supporters clash with police

Sasikala pays tribute at the memorial of J Jayalalithaa. ANI Photo Sasikala pays tribute at the memorial of J Jayalalithaa. ANI Photo

AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala on Wednesday surrendered before Bengalure police after being convicted in the disproportionate asset case by the Supreme Court. The trial court, place to surrender, was shifted the central jail at Parapppana Agrahara due to security reasons. Sasikala gave herself up at the Central Jail on the city’s southern outskirts with her relatives Elavarasi and V.N. Sudhakaran after reaching from Chennai by road, officials said.

As the long-time confidante of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa reached the prison complex, clashes erupted between AIADMK supporters and police personnel. One official said Sasikala underwent a medical check-up.

Before leaving for Bengaluru to surrender, Sasikala visited the memorial of J Jayalalithaa and the Ramapuram residence of party founder M G Ramachandran. The 62-year-old leader, who was locked in a bitter tussle with AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam for Tamil Nadu’s chief ministership, took the inevitable journey to the Karnataka capital after the Supreme Court earlier today refused to give her further time to surrender.

At the Jayalalithaa memorial on the Marina Beach, Sasikala paid floral tributes and was seen muttering something which was not audible. She had yesterday given pep talk to MLAs and supporters to stay bold and remain united. “Only I can be jailed, not the care or concern I have for this party. Wherever I will be, my thoughts will be here,” Sasikala had told both her MLAs at Koovathur resort as well as to her supporters later at Poes Garden late last night.

The Supreme Court had yesterday restored Sasikala’s conviction in the DA case, awarding four years jail term to the AIADMK general secretary and her relatives, besides imposing a fine of Rs 10 crore each. The trial court had imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on the late Jayalalithaa.

