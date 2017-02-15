Sasikala plea seeking additional time to surrender turned down by SC

Sasikala’s counsel K T S Tulsi informed the top court that she requires more time to surrender as she has to set her affairs straight before going to jail. (file photo) Sasikala’s counsel K T S Tulsi informed the top court that she requires more time to surrender as she has to set her affairs straight before going to jail. (file photo)

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain AIADMK general secretary’s plea seeking additional time to surrender before the police, a day after it convicted her in the disproportionate assets case. “We do not intend to pass any order on this. We are not going to change anything in the judgement,” said the SC bench.

Sasikala’s counsel K T S Tulsi informed the top court that she requires more time to surrender as she has to set her affairs straight before going to jail. Earlier today, Sasikala reinducted her relatives T T V Dinakaran and Venkatesh into the party; they were previously expelled from the party by J Jayalalithaa. Sasikala also anointed her nephew Dinakaran as the deputy general secretary of AIADMK.

On Tuesday, Sasikala, fighting back tears, delivered an emotional speech saying that no one can separate her from the party. “No force can separate me from my party… no matter where I am, I will always think of the party. They can only imprison me but not my love for you and the party. Even if I go to prison, my concern towards the party and people will not come down. I will be always thinking about the party,” she said.

She also thanked all the AIADMK MLAs who stood behind her despite the apex court sending her to jail. However, things did not go as planned for Caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam yesterday despite the SC judgment going in his favour. Not a single MLA switched loyalties despite police promising them security cover at the Golden Bay resort, where the Sasikala faction has been camping for over a week. In a late show of support Jayalalithaa’s nice Deepa joined hands with Panneerselvam. They both arrived at Marina Beach to pray before the former chief minister’s memorial.

