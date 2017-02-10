SC declines urgent hearing of plea seeking to restrain Sasikala’s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu CM

VK Sasikala VK Sasikala

As the power struggle within AIADMK shows no sign of easing, the Supreme Court on Friday declined an urgent hearing of a PIL seeking to stall party general secretary VK Sasikala from taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The apex court declined the hearing till its decision in the disproportionate assets case.

The top court is set to deliver its judgment in less than a week on the appeals against acquittal of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa in a corruption case, which also has Sasikala as a co-accused. It could have implications for Sasikala if she is found guilty in the case.

Jayalalithaa, along with three other co-accused, including Sasikala, was sentenced to four years in jail in the corruption case by the trial court but the High Court had acquitted them.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has witnessed interesting turn of events with caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam launching a midnight rebellion against Sasikala on Tuesday, claiming he was forced to resign from his post.

On Thursday, Sasikala, who was elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party last Sunday, visited the Jayalalithaa memorial on Marina Beach before heading to Raj Bhavan. She handed the list of supporting MLAs to Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. Uncertainty prevailed over the raging issue as the Governor did not divulge on what he intends to do. However, there were indications he would send a report to Delhi and could even seek legal opinion.

In a House of 234 (minus the seat that has fallen vacant after the death of Jayalalithaa), the current strength of the AIADMK is 135. The Sasikala camp claims the support of 120 MLAs. Earlier, Panneerselvam, on his return home from Raj Bhavan, told reporters that “good things will happen” but did not elaborate.

