Sasikala shot video of Jayalalithaa before her death: TTV Dinakaran

AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran on Monday said his aunt V K Sasikala had shot a video of J Jayalalithaa on a hospital bed and this would be submitted to those investigating the former Chief Minister’s death.

The announcement came on a day the Tamil Nadu government appointed a retired high court judge to head an inquiry commission to probe Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and death.

State ministers who are supporting the unified AIADMK ruling the state had recently raised allegations against the Sasikala family and claimed that party leaders were forced to narrate false stories about Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation.

Maintaining that he did not have CCTV footage of Apollo Hospital, Dinakaran said that Sasikala had taken a video of Jayalalithaa there. “It was Amma (Jayalalithaa) who insisted on shooting the video of her weight loss. As she was in nightwear, we do not want to release it,” he said, adding that it would be submitted in a court of inquiry.

The state government, meanwhile, has appointed Justice A Arumughaswamy, a retired judge of Madras High Court, to head the inquiry commission to probe Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and death.

DMK whip R Sakkrapani also moved a petition in the high court seeking a direction to the Assembly speaker to begin disqualification proceedings against Panneerselvam and 10 other MLAs who voted against the confidence motion moved by Palaniswami on February 18.

