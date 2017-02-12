Tamil Nadu: Panneerselvam trying to destroy the party, says Sasikala as AIADMK crisis deepens

Sasikala during a press conference at Golden Bay resort Sasikala during a press conference at Golden Bay resort

Rejecting as ‘rumours’ the reports of AIADMK MLAs being locked up, party General Secretary VK Sasikala on Sunday said all the legislators are living at Golden Bay resort as family members. “You can see truth that non of our MLAs have been forcibly kept here, we are living here as a family,” said Sasikala after her meeting with all the MLAs. “Opposition parties are spreading rumours. Party MLAs are not locked up,” she added.

She also said that she is waiting for the Supreme Court’s verdict in the disproportionate asset case against her and maintained that her rivals will not succeed in their plan to topple her. “Let it (verdict) come, I will see. Party workers, and forces now opposing us will not succeed in their attempts, won’t let it happen. Please wait and see our next move,” said Sasikala in her first press conference after Panneerselvam’s rebel.

Later, addressing the party MLAs, Sasikala urged his supporters to stay together to foil the evil attempts of the rivals. “You all are aware as to what extent our opponents have gone against us, we must stay together and foil their evil attempts,” said Sasikala.

She asserted that she will not move away from her responsibility will stand with the party as she stood with Jayalalithaa. “I will achieve everything if you all stand firmly behind me, I wont move away, I will be firm as I have been with ‘Amma’,” said Sasikala. She took a pledgde that she will form the government in Tamil Nadu and then visit Jayalaithaa’s memorial. “We will form the Govt, will then visit Amma’s memorial & take a photograph, will show it to the world then. This is our pledge. Portrait of Amma has to be installed in state assembly to show gratitude. Some people with us don’t want it to happen,” she said.

Hitting out at Panneerselvam, she said that he is tying to destroy the party. “Panneerselvam who was a minister for so long, is today all out to destroy. It is same as hitting your eye with your own finger.” said Sasikala.

Earlier in the day, the AIADMK general secretary said that it was “very difficult” for a woman to survive in politics, which she had seen in the time of Jayalalithaa too, and asserted that the MLAs were with her. “As General Secretary, I can tell that the AIADMK government will certainly continue for the next four and a half years and serve people,” she said.

She also denied writing any apology letter to Jayalalithaa after her expulsion from the party, as claimed by Pannerselvam.”There is a fake letter in my name doing the rounds in social media and a friend brought it to my notice. You (media) should also see it. It is very difficult for a woman to be in politics. Have seen that during purathchi thalaivi’s (Jayalalithaa) times also, but she overcame it,” Sasikala said.

