Top stories at 10 pm, February 15: Sasikala sent to jail, 65 per cent turnout in second phase of UP polls, IPL 2017 fixtures announced

Sasikala sent to Bengaluru jail, will share cell with two other inmates

AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala on Wednesday surrendered before Bengalure police after being convicted in the disproportionate asset case by the Supreme Court. As the long-time confidante of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa reached the prison complex, clashes erupted between AIADMK supporters and police personnel. Sasikala was imprisoned after completion of court formalities and medical check up, officials said.

Of the 67 seats at stake, Of the 67 seats at stake, Samajwadi Party had won 34 in 2012, followed by BSP 18, BJP 10, Congress 3 and others 2.

Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Over 65 per cent turnout in phase two

Voting for 67 assembly constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh in the second of the seven-phase elections in the state ended on Wednesday. y 5 pm on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission, 65.5 per cent voting in the second phase was completed, with counting still going on. The second phase is considered crucial for Samajwadi Party as stakes in this round are the highest for the ruling Akhilesh Yadav-led party. Out of the 67 seats, SP had won 34 in the previous assembly elections, while BSP, BJP, Congress and others won 18, 10, 3 and 2 respectively.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Source: PTI) Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Source: PTI)

Those displaying Pak, ISIS flags in Kashmir to face harsh action: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Upset with the killings of jawans in encounter with terrorists, Army chief Bipin Rawat on Wednesday lashed out at those obstructing Army's combing operations. Four Army personnel, including a Major, and four militants were killed in two separate encounters in the Hajin and Kralgund Handwara areas of North Kashmir on Tuesday, according to government and security officials. General Rawat said security forces in J&K are facing higher casualties due to manner in which the local population is preventing them in conducting the operations and "at times even supporting the terrorists to escape".

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture. (Source: File) Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture. (Source: File)

Fixtures for IPL 2017 announced, defending champs SRH to play RCB in opener

The fixtures for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League have just been announced. The tournament will start on April 5 and the final match will be played on May 21 2017. The tenth edition of the IPL will be spread over 47 days and will be played at 10 venues. The IPL Auction for the 2017 edition will take place in Bengaluru on February 20, 2017.

Former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. (Source: Reuters) Former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. (Source: Reuters)

Donald Trump knew Michael Flynn misled White House weeks before ouster: sources

Just six days into his presidency, Donald Trump was informed his national security adviser had misled his vice president about contacts with Russia. Trump kept Mike Pence in the dark and waited nearly three weeks before ousting the aide, Michael Flynn, citing a slow but steady erosion of trust. Flynn was interviewed by the FBI about his telephone conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S., a sign his ties to Russia had caught the attention of law enforcement officials. Pence, who had vouched for Flynn in a televised interview, is said to have been angry and deeply frustrated.

