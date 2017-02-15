Top stories at 3 pm, February 15: Sasikala to surrender in Bengaluru today, ISRO launches record 104 satellites, army pays homage to soldiers killed in Kashmir insurgency

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (PTI File Photo) AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (PTI File Photo)

Sasikala pays tribute at Jaya memorial, will surrender in Bengaluru today

A day after VK Sasikala's Supreme Court conviction in the disproportionate assets case, the Tamil Nadu leader was on her way to Bengaluru where she will surrender this afternoon. The Supreme Court, earlier, today, rejected a plea seeking more time before she could surrender at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Jail. Sasikala will have to serve a little less than four years in jail, as she had earlier spent 21 days in a Bengaluru jail. However, she will not be allowed to contest an election for the six years following her release, which, in effect, means she can't contest an election for the next ten years.

People watch as as a rocket from Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) takes off successfully to launch a record 104 satellites, including Indias earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37 from the spaceport of Sriharikota on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) People watch as as a rocket from Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) takes off successfully to launch a record 104 satellites, including Indias earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37 from the spaceport of Sriharikota on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Proud moment for India, as ISRO launches record 104 satellites in orbit

ISRO on Wednesday set a new precedent when it comes to launching satellites, as it successfully launched the PSLV-37 rocket which put in to orbit a record 104 satellites from seven countries. Using the time-tested and popular Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), ISRO surpassed its personal best of sending up 20 satellites in one go. There are 101 nano satellites on board- one each from Israel, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Switzerland, the UAE and 96 from the US, as well as two nano satellites from India.

Army pays homage to soldiers killed in counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir

The Army on Wednesday paid homage to four soldiers, including an officer, who laid down their lives during two counter-insurgency operations in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of Kashmir. Joined by officials of other security forces operating in the Valley, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu paid rich tributes to Major Satish Dahiya, Rifleman Ravi Kumar, Paratrooper Dharmender Kumar and Gunner Astosh Kumar in a solemn ceremony at Badamaibagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

SP-Congress alliance will shatter your dreams, says PM Modi at Kannauj rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed an election rally in Kannauj which is slated to go to polls on February 19. Addressing the audience, PM Modi criticised the Akhilesh-led government in the state. "When I announced the demonetisation move on November 8, all corrupt people who were hiding their money had to deposit their cash in banks and give an account of their black money," said PM Modi at the rally. He also said that the UP government instead of working for the benefit of all, only supported people from their own clan.

South Korea’s spy agency suspects two female North Korean agents assassinated the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Malaysia. (Source: Reuters) South Korea’s spy agency suspects two female North Korean agents assassinated the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Malaysia. (Source: Reuters)

South Korea suspects female assassins killed half-brother of Kim Jong Un

South Korea's spy agency suspects two female North Korean agents assassinated the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Malaysia, lawmakers in Seoul said on Wednesday, as Malaysian medical authorities sought a cause of death. U.S. government sources also said that they believed that North Korean assassins killed Kim Jong Nam. Malaysian police said he had been assaulted on Monday in Kuala Lumpur International Airport and died on the way to hospital.

