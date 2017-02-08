Sasikala sacks AIADMK’s IT wing secy

Latest News
The removal comes after Ramachandran reportedly offered support to caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam who has raised the banner of revolt against Sasikala.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published:February 8, 2017 10:12 pm
Sasikala, Sasikala natarajan, AIADMK, Tamil Nadu, AIADMK IT wing secretary, Tamil nadu government, india news, indian express news Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes victory sign after attending the party MLAs’ meeting in Chennai on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI2_8_2017_000207B)

AIADMK Chief VK Sasikala has removed the party’s Information Technology wing secretary, ‘Singai’ G Ramachandran from the primary membership. Ramachandran has been removed from post and his primary membership has been withdrawn for “going against” the party’s policies and “bringing down” its reputation, Sasikala said in a statement.

 

In another statement, the 62-year-old leader said VVR Raj Sathyan will replace Ramachandran and appealed cadres to offer him their support.

Panneerselvam yesterday dropped a bombshell by saying he was “forced” to resign on Sunday to make way for Sasikala and hinted that he may withdraw his resignation if people of Tamil Nadu and party cadres so desired.

