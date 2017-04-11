Sasikala Pushpa urges Chief Election Commissioner to disqualify Dinakaran

Sasikala Pushpa. (File Photo) Sasikala Pushpa. (File Photo)

Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa today met Chief Election Commissioner and demanded for the disqualification of AIADMK (Amma) faction candidate T T V Dinakaran in the RK Nagar bypoll in Tamil Nadu over his alleged involvement in distributing money to voters.

“The EC has assured to take action against T T V Dinakaran and his supporters who were involved in the malpractice,” she said.

Pushpa, who was expelled from AIADMK, also explained the poll panel about the circumstances which led to Sasikala Natarajan’s elevation as AIADMK’s interim general secretary and her nephew to the second top position after the death of then chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

“Though T T V Dinakaran, who was ostracised by Amma, was never a primary member, he was given the post of party deputy general secretary after Sasikala Natarajan became interim general secretary,” she said.

The RK Nagar by-election was cancelled after the Election Commission took notice of the money being distributed in the constituency.

Early this month, around Rs 15 lakh was seized and 28 persons were arrested for their alleged role in various incidents of money distribution to voters and violence in the run-up to the April 12 bypoll.

Reiterating her stand, Pushpa said she was still a primary member of AIADMK.

