Sasikala Pushpa denies charge of threatening domestic help to withdraw case

Sasikala Pushpa. (PTI Photo) Sasikala Pushpa. (PTI Photo)

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa on Saturday denied allegations of threatening one of the two women who had accused her husband and son of sexual harassment. Bhanumathi, a domestic help who was employed by Pushpa, had filed a police complaint last year alleging that she and her sister were sexually harassed by Pushpa’s husband T Lingesvara Thilakan and son L Pradeep Raja.

“Bhanumathi, who had gone missing, reached the DGP office and filed a complaint against me for threatening her to withdraw the sexual harassment case. This is false and fabricated. I am not involved in the episode as I am in Delhi on Parliament work,” Pushpa claimed in a complaint to the Tamil Nadu DGP.

Bhanumathi (22), a resident of Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, had reportedly been missing since Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Election Commission (EC) refused to accept the reply filed by T T V Dinakaran on behalf of V K Sasikala to a complaint challenging her appointment as AIADMK’s interim general secretary.

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala has not been provided a separate bathroom or facilities like water heater, air-conditioner, cot and mattress in her cell, except for a television set, authorities at Bengaluru’s Central Jail had said.

Earlier, on the eve of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa’s 69th birthday (February 24), AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan, serving a jail term in connection with a disproportionate assets case, had said that she was feeling “lonely” in the absence of her predecessor and long-time friend. In a message to party workers, Sasikala urged them to tirelessly serve the public and uphold Jayalalithaa’s fame.