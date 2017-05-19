Sasikala Pushpa alleges circulation of ‘morphed pictures’ by AIADMK members

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa. (File Photo) Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa. (File Photo)

Following a complaint by Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa, Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown persons for alleged circulation of “morphed pictures” and “obscene articles” against her on social media. According to police, Sasikala in her complaint alleged that “15 persons belonging to AIADMK” were responsible for uploading “morphed” pictures and “obscene” articles of her on the Internet.

“A case has been registered against unknown persons at Economic Offences Wing(EOW) police station and Cyber Cell is investigating the case,” said a Delhi Police official.

The official added that the case was registered under charges of forgery for “purpose of harming reputation, criminal intimidation and insulting modesty of a women through word, gesture or any other action”.

Sasikala, who was expelled from AIADMK on August 1, 2016, had earlier alleged that she was slapped by an AIADMK leader in Chennai and that she was facing “death threats”.

Following registration of FIR, several websites and online portals were asked to provide details.

