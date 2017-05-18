Sasikala petitions court to send her questions on FERA charges

Jailed AIADMK (Amma) leader V K Sasikala. (File photo) Jailed AIADMK (Amma) leader V K Sasikala. (File photo)

Jailed AIADMK (Amma) leader V K Sasikala has petitioned a court in Chennai to send her the list of questions to be asked from her when the court takes up framing of charges against her in a two-decade old FERA case. The ruling party leader, who is now lodged in the Parpana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru, has moved the economic offences court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate, which is to frame charges in the FERA case against her.

The EO court had earlier allowed her plea to appear before it through video conferencing from the prison. Sasikala has now sought the details of questions that are going to be put against her to frame charges, to enable her to answer them through video conference. The court has posted the present petition for arguments to June 2.

Sasikala, one of her relatives and J J TV (now defunct) are being prosecuted by the ED in a case of FERA violations in 1995-96. The case relates to the alleged breach in FERA laws in making remittances for a transponder and uplinking charges for the erstwhile J J TV channel. It was alleged by the prosecution that the payments were illegally routed to US-based Rimsat through firms having network in the Philippines and Singapore.

