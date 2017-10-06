Five restrictions imposed on VK Sasikala during parole

V K Sasikala V K Sasikala

Imprisoned AIADMK leader Sasikala Natarajan who was convicted earlier this year by the Supreme Court in a disproportionate assets case, was granted five-day parole by Karnataka jail authorities on Friday to attend her husband who is recuperating after a surgery. But the authorities have imposed certain restrictions on her during the period.

Sasikala had sought a 15-day parole citing her husband M Natarajan’s health. The AIADMK leader had filed the plea for parole for the second time after getting her first application rejected on “technical grounds” on October 3 for not producing certain requisite documents.

Here are the conditions which are imposed on Sasikala during her emergency parole period which starts on October 7 and ends on October 11:

#During emergency parole, Sasikala is restricted only to visit the hospital where her husband is admitted.

# Sasikala is restricted only to stay at the residence as mentioned in her application.

# During the period, she is not supposed to entertain any visitors either at her residence or at the hospital.

# She is not supposed to involve in political or any other public activities or not to take part in party activities.

# Sasikala should also not interact with any media during the emergency parole period.

