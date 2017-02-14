Prohibitory orders imposed in Kuvathur, police halts K Pandiarajan’s visit  

K Pandiarajan (Source: Twitter) K Pandiarajan (Source: Twitter)

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Kuvathur, where AIADMK MLAs loyal to V K Sasikala are holed up, even as police halted state Minister K Pandiarajan en route to his visit there. Kancheepuram district administration had imposed the orders at Kuvathur, official sources said without elaborating.

As the Supreme Court upheld the conviction in the corruption case, dashing the hopes of AIADMK Chief V K Sasikala becoming Chief Minister, anxious moments prevailed at Kuvathur where the party legislators have been camping in a private resort since last week.

Meanwhile, School Education minister K Pandiarajan, a supporter of expelled AIADMK member and Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, along with some others, who were on their way to meet the MLAs at the resort to drum up support for their side, were stopped by police near Kovalam, sources added.