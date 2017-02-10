Delhi confidential: A Thousand Words

Sasikala (Illustration by Manali Ghosh) Sasikala (Illustration by Manali Ghosh)

AMMA HAS shrunk a bit for Chinnamma. In the past, AIADMK MPs have often been seen in Parliament with a photograph of J Jayalalithaa in the transparent pocket of their white shirts. On Thursday, a couple of party MPs were seen carrying a different photograph — of both Jayalalithaa and V K Sasikala. The times seem to be changing for the AIADMK.

Seeing Red

WHILE REPLYING to the Budget discussion, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley shot back when CPI(M) MP Mohammad Salim tried to make a remark on cashless economy. “Nowhere in the world, (a) Marxist would talk about virtues of cash. Only in India, you hear it,” he said. Earlier this week, Jaitley hit back at Salim’s party colleague P Karunakaran too. “Mr Karunakaran, the trouble with the Marxists is that they think that the poor people will vote for them, and therefore India must remain in poverty. The problem with you Marxists is that you want to celebrate poverty,” he told him.

Mission Afghanistan

WHEN IT comes to Afghanistan, India does not want to be kept out of the loop. So, as Russia is organising a conference on Afghanistan on February 15, New Delhi is going to send a team of senior officials to participate. The Indian delegation will be led by Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) in the MEA, Gopal Baglay. What has got Delhi worried is that the initiative is a trilateral effort by Russia-Pakistan-Afghanistan, and NSA Ajit K Doval was invited by Moscow during his visit.

House Disorder

WITH MEMBERS repeatedly raising points of order and tempers fraying, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice in less than an hour and Question Hour could not be taken up in the pre-noon period on Thursday. Leader of the House Arun Jaitley was the first to raise a point of order when Sitaram Yechury took up his notice for motion under Rule 267, against the Prime Minister’s speech in the House. Jaitley said the right to reply under Rule 18 does not include the right to rejoinder. Deputy Leader of Congress Anand Sharma then raised a point of order under Rule 238. BJP MP Bhupender Yadav quoted Rule 240 to point out that that if a member repeatedly raises irrelevant issues in the House, it is the duty of the House to stop him.

Tailpiece

AFTER CINEMA halls, the national anthem is being played at industry events too. The 96th Annual Function of Assocham on Thursday, where Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was the chief guest, concluded with a rendition of the national anthem. And all captains of the industry stood up.