Sasikala not qualified to become Tamil Nadu CM: Jayalalithaa’s neice Deepa Jayakumar

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar has criticised the elevation of Sasikala as AIADMK legislative party head that paved her way to become the Tamil Nadu chief minister. In a press conference in Chennai, Jayakumar questioned Sasikala’s credentials and said just being with someone for 33 years is not a qualification to become the chief minister. “It’s very sad. People haven’t voted for her. To become a chief minister being with someone for 33 years is not a qualification,” said Jayakumar.

She also alleged that many party leaders are scared of Sasikala and that is why they are silent. “People are scared of her, I am not. There is instability in Tamil Nadu, people are very much worried,” said Jayakumar.

Raising doubts over the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s death, Jayakumar said, “From day one I was asking hospital to allow me inside but they never did so they never got in touch with me.” However, doctors on Monday dismissed the misconceptions regarding Jayalalithaa’s death, saying she died following multiple organ failure.

Meanwhile, uncertainty persisted over Sasikala’s induction with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao yet to reach Chennai Tuesday. Rao, who is in Mumbai, had accepted O. Panneerselvam’s resignation but delayed the swearing-in of Sasikala after the Supreme Court said on Monday that the verdict in the disproportionate assets case, in which both Jayalalithaa and Sasikala are accused, will be delivered within a week.

