Not concerned about who becomes Tamil Nadu CM, will play Opposition: DMK

The DMK on Monday said it is not concerned about who occupies the chair of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister but will play the role of a responsible Opposition and “monitor” functioning of the state government, which it termed as “anti-people”. DMK MP Tiruchi Siva made the remarks when asked about ruling AIADMK legislature party electing VK Sasikala as its leader, paving the way for her elevation as the southern state’s Chief Minister, replacing O Panneerselvam.

“The state government is not people-friendly and its anti-people activities are well known and we have been fighting it. So, we don’t have to go into who is there in that chair. The government there has not fared well so far. As far as our party is concerned, we will be functioning as a responsible Opposition party,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha member added while the change in guard by AIADMK is “within its purview” the DMK’s job is to monitor how it functions. AIADMK MLAs had on Sunday elected Sasikala, a close associate of late J Jayalalithaa for nearly three decades, as their leader in Assembly and she is expected to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Tuesday.