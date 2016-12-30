Sasikala Natarajan to formally take charge as AIADMK general secretary on December 31

Sasikala had accepted the party resolution after Chief Minister O Pannerselvam later meet her at Poes Garden. (PTI photo) Sasikala had accepted the party resolution after Chief Minister O Pannerselvam later meet her at Poes Garden. (PTI photo)

V K Sasikala Natarajan, close aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, will formally take charge as general secretary of AIADMK Saturday morning at the party’s head office in Chennai. AIADMK party members had, in a unanimous resolution adopted at the party’s general council meeting earlier, appointed Sasikala to the post.

Sasikala had accepted the party resolution after Chief Minister O Pannerselvam later meet her at Poes Garden. “From today Chinnamma will be the general secretary of AIADMK and will soon formally take charge,” Pannerselvam had said. The resolution stated that Sasikala will be formally elected as party general secretary at a later date in keeping with the stipulations of the party constitution.

While making the appointment, Sasikala’s contribution to the growth of the party was cited. However, her elevation to the top party post has less to do with her leadership qualities and more with the strong relationship she shared with Jayalalithaa who held the position for three decades.

