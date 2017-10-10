19-year-old organ donor to Sasikala’s husband stuck party posters on walls for a living

Karthik (R), his house at Aranthangi near Pudukottai. (Photo: Arun Janardhanan) Karthik (R), his house at Aranthangi near Pudukottai. (Photo: Arun Janardhanan)

DAILY wage labourer N Karthik, whose organs were donated to the 74-year-old husband of sidelined AIADMK chief V K Sasikala, used to work with a local printing press, that occasionally hired him to put up flex banners of political parties in his village Aranthangi in Pudukottai district.

One of his friends, who did not want to be named, said, “Karthik used to get Rs 50 for a banner, and on some days, could earn up to Rs 500. But mostly, he was jobless.”

Till he was taken to Chennai on October 4 in an unconscious state, and declared brain dead there hours later, the 19-year-old had never been to the state capital. He hardly ever left Aranthangi, the friend added. “A week before his death, he had gone to Tiruppur to work in a hotel. But he returned within three days as he wanted to be with his old parents, who are also daily wagers.”

On September 30 afternoon, Karthik, riding a friend’s motorcycle, was hit by a car near his home. “He was injured badly, in the head and face, and suffered multiple fractures,” said Hakkim Arafat, 24, Karthik’s best friend. The 19-year-old was taken first to the Aranthangi government hospital, from where he was referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College and then Thanjavur Government Medical College the same day.

Arafat and two other friends were with Karthik all along, including when he was shifted to Chennai, and say the 19-year-old never regained consciousness after his accident. “We were asked to get his CT scan done at the Thanjavur hospital. Seeing the result, the doctor told us there was not even 1 per cent hope of him surviving. We did not tell his parents, neither did the doctors,” said Arafat.

Karthik’s family denied he was flown on an air ambulance to a Chennai hospital to facilitate the donation of his organs to Natarajan. While his parents refused to talk, Suresh, the husband of Karthik’s elder sister, told The Indian Express that the family took him by road in an ambulance to Chennai, and not by a helicopter from Trichy, as earlier reports said. Suresh added that he himself wasn’t present. “I was out of station.”

Suresh said they shifted Karthik from Thanjavur to Chennai’s Gleneagles Global Hospitals “against medical advice”, after “a lawyer told us his life could be saved if he was taken to a private hospital in Chennai”. “The lawyer also promised to get us Rs 8 lakh as accident claim.”

Thanjavur Medical College Dean Dr S Jeyakumar said he didn’t know of Karthik’s case till the media reports of his organs being donated to Natarajan broke, and reiterated that their records showed the family moved him against the hospital’s advice.

He added that the hospital didn’t have an authorised team to declare Karthik brain dead, despite what the doctors had told his friends about his condition. After Karthik was at Gleneagles, the hospital could use its in-house quota to decide on Karthik’s organs once he was declared brain dead. Natarajan is a patient at Gleneagles.

Arafat said their first choice was Trichy. “Around 9.30 pm on October 3, we told the Thanjavur hospital we were shifting him to Trichy. But after we completed all the procedures, we preferred Chennai. We searched for the ‘No. 1’ hospital in Chennai and narrowed down on two. Since J Jayalalithaa had died in Apollo, we picked Gleneagles Global.”

At 10.30 pm, says Arafat, they left for Chennai by road.

“We reached Chennai around 6.30 am on October 4 and admitted Karthik at Gleneagles,” Arafat said. “Around 4.30 pm, the hospital told us Karthik was brain dead, and briefed us on the organ donation. Karthik’s parents agreed as it was a good thing.”

Dr P Balaji, who heads the state transplant authority (TANSTAN), said it was around 2.07 pm on October 4 that TANSTAN first received the message of Karthik’s brain death. “Dear Team, Potential Donor in our hospital”: an SMS from Gleneagles Global Hospitals to TANSTAN, shown by Dr Balaji, says. A duty transplant coordinator was assigned at 2.13 pm, the doctor said. As per records, two apnea tests (a mandatory examination for determining brain death) were conducted, at 10.38 am and 6.04 pm. The formal allocation process was started at 6.38 pm. TANSTAN received the consent document of Karthik’s parents at 9.46 pm.

Next day, an official statement from Gleneagles said three patients had received Karthik’s organs, including heart, lungs, liver and kidney.

Dr Balaji said Natarajan’s name was on top of the multi-organ waiting list, and would have been the first priority in a combined category (for liver and kidney) even if the donor was at some other hospital. Liver cases especially warrant emergency action. Natarajan was registered with TANSTAN on April 14 this year.

An official release from Gleneagles said Karthik’s heart went to a 43-year-old man from the state, while his lung was allocated to a 62-year-old from Uttar Pradesh.

Suresh claimed Karthik had always wanted to donate organs. “He was motivated after seeing some movies with such a message.”

Arafat added that they were happy Karthik’s organs had helped save lives, adding, “His family is very poor. His younger sister is unemployed and not yet married. I wish the government gives her a job.”

