Only in Express
  • Sasikala granted five-day parole to meet ailing husband M Natarajan

Sasikala granted five-day parole to meet ailing husband M Natarajan

Sasikala has been in jail since February this year after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in a disproportionate assets case. Her relatives Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran are also serving four-year jail terms.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 6, 2017 1:17 pm
sasikala, sasikala jail, sasikala bail, sasikala parole, sasikala M Natarajan, sasikala husband, AIADMK, AIADMK sasikala, Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala
Related News

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was on Friday reportedly granted five-day parole by Karnataka jail authorities. Sasikala had sought parole to attend to her ailing husband M Natarajan. Interestingly, the parole comes just two days after authorities rejected her plea on “technical grounds”.

Sasikala had, on October 2, applied for 15-day parole. “The plea has been rejected on technical grounds. The paperwork was not done properly due to which the application has been rejected,” top sources in the government told PTI. Authorities had then said she could apply once again.

Natarajan underwent liver transplant at a Chennai hospital on Wednesday. He is in the liver intensive care unit of a corporate hospital over the last month following kidney and liver failure.

Sasikala has been in jail since February after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in a disproportionate assets case. Her relatives Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran are also serving four-year jail terms.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 06: Latest News