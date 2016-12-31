Sasikala Natarajan breaks down while addressing party workers, says ‘Amma is my life’

Sasikala Natarajan, the AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan, the AIADMK general secretary

Sasikala Natarajan, a long-time close aide to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, formally took over as the general secretary of the AIADMK in Chennai. ‘Chinnamma’, as she is popularly called among party cadres, offered floral tributes to Jayalalithaa and later held a meeting with senior party functionaries.

In her address to party workers, Sasikala broke down while talking about the late chief minister.

“Amma is not with us now but our party will rule here for the next 100 years…For Amma, party was life and for me, Amma is my life,” she said in Tamil. Thanking party leaders and supporters for nominating her as the next general secretary, Sasikala assured them that she would work hard for the party and for the crores of people of Tamil Nadu.

For Amma party was life and for me Amma is my life – Chinnamma — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) December 31, 2016

“Amma’s dream will continue for Tamil Nadu,” she said in an emotional address.

Sasikala added that the centenary of party founder MG Ramachandran will be celebrated in a grand manner by the party.

Sasikala’s ascent to the top post of the party comes less than a month after Jayalalithaa died at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Jayalalithaa, who had an iron grip over the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, held the general secretary post for over two decades.

The executive committee of the AIADMK had passed a resolution requesting Sasikala to take over the reins of the party which still has four-and-a-half years in power in the state. Although opposition to her candidacy was expected initially, party leaders soon joined ranks to elect her unanimously as the next party chief.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd