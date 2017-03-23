RK Nagar bypoll: Sasikala faction to be called ‘AIADMK Amma’, OPS group gets ‘AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma’

The Panneerselvam camp has ‘removed’ AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala from the party. (File Photo) The Panneerselvam camp has ‘removed’ AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala from the party. (File Photo)

A day after the Election Commission prohibited the use of the ‘two leaves’ symbol of the AIADMK and the party name for the upcoming byelection in RK Nagar, the poll body allotted alternate names and symbols for the two factions of the party led by jailed interim general secretary VK Sasikala and former chief minister O Panneerselvam.

While the Sasikala faction has got the name ‘AIADMK Amma’ (the one it had suggested), the OPS faction was allotted the name ‘AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma’. The words ‘Puratchi Thalaivi‘ in Tamil mean ‘revolutionary leader’, a term used to describe late chief minister J Jayalalithaa by the party cadres and leaders alike. The symbols given to the Sasikala and OPS factions are ‘hat’ and ‘electricity pole’ respectively.

Both factions of the party, that have been at odds with each other after the death of Jayalalithaa, had staked claim for the official party name and symbol in order to contest the byelection in RK Nagar constituency. While former presidium chairman Madhusudanan is the OPS nominee, Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran is the other candidate. DMK and BJP have also pitched their candidates in the fray. The election is scheduled for April 12.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd