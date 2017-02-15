Sasikala, Edapadi Palaniswamy booked for alleged detention of party MLAs

VK Sasikala and senior AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy have been booked by the Tamil Nadu police in connection with the alleged detention of party MLAs at Goldey Bay resort. (PTI photo) VK Sasikala and senior AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy have been booked by the Tamil Nadu police in connection with the alleged detention of party MLAs at Goldey Bay resort. (PTI photo)

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala and its Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy were on Wednesday booked by the Tamil Nadu police in connection with the alleged detention of party MLAs at Goldey Bay resort. Both the leaders were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to abduction and wrongful confinement.

The police lodged the case against them on the basis of a complaint filed by Madurai (South) MLA S S Saravanan, who has since joined the rebel O Panneerselvam camp. This was a fresh trouble for Sasikala who was on Tuesday convicted by the Supreme Court in disproportionate assets case.

Last week, while extending his support to Chief Minister Panneerselvam, Saravanan claimed that he had managed to flee from the resort by changing into a t-shirt and bermuda shorts. On February 5, Sasikala was elected as the Legislature Party Leader. However, two days later, Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.

The AIADMK MLAs have been put up at the luxury resort for the past one week, and many of those who swear allegiance to Sasikala have been insisting they were staying on their own volition. Sasikala herself had visited the resort thrice to hold discussions with her party legislators.